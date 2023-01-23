Cowboys RB Tony Pollard carted off with ankle injury

After the 49ers knotted the score at six, Dallas took the field with just over three minutes to play in the first half and a chance for a double dip. Following a huge fourth-down conversion, the Cowboys’ home run threat was tackled ackwardly.

Running back Tony Pollard made a wide-open catch and gained eight yards to the San Francisco 18-yard line, but the defender came down on his left ankle and he crawled on his knees before waiting for trainers.

Tony Pollard is being helped off of the field by the #Cowboys training staff, not carted off (big). Hoping he's ok. He is a huge weapon for this offense. Malik Davis, you're up for now. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 23, 2023

Pollard was helped to the tent by two trainers and it didn’t look good for him. A few minutes later, he was carted to the locker room with an air cast on his leg, a brutal sight for Dallas.

Pollard in an air cast. ☹️☹️☹️ — Rafael Vela (@dailygoonerraf) January 23, 2023

In his absence, Malik Davis will step into the speed role at running back while Ezekiel Elliott would likely get the majority of carries.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire