Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended for violating NFL's PED policy

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones was suspended two games by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

The league announced the ban in a statement. The statement did not specify what substance triggered the suspension. Jones will miss Cowboys games in Weeks 1 and 2 against the New York Giants and New York Jets. He'll be eligible to return in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys signed Jones as a free agent in March for depth behind starter Tony Pollard. Pollard is recovering from a broken fibula sustained in the playoffs last season, but is participating in training camp in anticipation of being ready to play Week 1.

Jones, 26, is entering his sixth NFL season. He played his first four seasons as a part-time starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs last season, where he played sparingly, tallying 70 yards on 17 carries in six games.

Ronald Jones is suspended for the first two games of the season. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

For his career, Jones has averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 449 rushing yards per season while tallying 19 rushing touchdowns. He's also tallied 77 receptions for 593 yards and a touchdown.

Second-year running back Malik Davis is also on the roster and expected to compete for a regular role in the Dallas offense. The Cowboys also selected rookie Deuce Vaughn from Kansas State in the sixth round of April's draft.