Cowboys RB Pollard ruled out for second half in San Francisco

Cowboys have ruled out RB Tony Pollard (ankle) for rest of game. He was carted off sideline late in first half. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 23, 2023

Dallas will be without one of their big weapons in the second half, as running back Tony Pollard is ruled out with an ankle injury after being carted off late in the second quarter. He finishes the game with six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards.

The current situation will put the workload on running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has four carries for nine yards while Malik Davis will handle the remaining carries. Davis has 38 carries for 161 yards on the year with one touchdown to show. Going against a strong pass rush, the run game is key and the performance of the remaining running backs can turn the tides in San Francisco.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire