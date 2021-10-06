Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott sits out Wednesday practice with knee discomfort

Two of the Cowboys’ biggest playmakers sat out Wednesday’s practice due to injury, four days before the division rival Giants come to town.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice because of knee discomfort. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was also a non-participant thanks to a hamstring pull he suffered during Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Both are expected to be ready to start in Week 5 versus New York; Elliott says he’ll be ready to practice again on Thursday.

“To be honest with you, I feel three times better than I did Monday,” Elliott said per the team website.

Edge rusher Dorance Armstrong remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and safety Donovan Wilson is still nursing a groin. Defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee), and tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) were limited participants in the Wednesday session.

Four Cowboys players didn't practice today: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (groin) and DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle). Elliott and Cooper are both expected to start Sunday vs. Giants. CB Trevon Diggs (back) a full participant. pic.twitter.com/G6PMDy6mIQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 6, 2021

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who took a cleat to the back on Sunday and sat out the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 36-28 win, practiced fully and will look to continue his impressive streak of intercepting a pass in every game so far this season. He currently leads the league with five.

