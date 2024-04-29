Advertisement

Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly agree on deal to reunite for 2024 season

Foxborough, MA - January 7: New England Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott rushes in the first half. The Patriots lost to the New York Jets, 17-3. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

After a year away, running back Ezekiel Elliott is coming home to Dallas.

Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are reuniting, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Cowboys drafted Elliott, now 27, with the fourth overall pick in 2016, and he stayed in Texas until the 2023 season, when he moved on to the New England Patriots. But now Elliott is back where he started, ready to help the Cowboys bring home that trophy.