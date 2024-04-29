Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly agree on deal to reunite for 2024 season

After a year in New England, Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

After a year away, running back Ezekiel Elliott is coming home to Dallas.

Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are reuniting, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Reunion: Three-time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott agreed to terms with the #Cowboys pending physical, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



With Tony Pollard gone and Elliott coming off a strong finish to his lone season in New England, it’s time to Feed Zeke again in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/AvIGnUjYxM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024

The Cowboys drafted Elliott, now 27, with the fourth overall pick in 2016, and he stayed in Texas until the 2023 season, when he moved on to the New England Patriots. But now Elliott is back where he started, ready to help the Cowboys bring home that trophy.