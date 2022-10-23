Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott leaves 1st half after hit on right knee

The Cowboys are beneficiaries in 2022 of the two-back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The latter has been the hme-run back while Elliott’s numbers don’t tell the full story of how impressive he’s been this season. Until the Lions game, Elliott was perfect on 3rd-and-1, a great thing to lean on especially when quarterback Cooper Rush was leading the offense.

Late in the first half against Detroit, Elliott broke loose for a 14-yard gain but took a hit directly to his knee from safety Deshon Elliott. After the contact, Elliott stayed on the ground and was checked on by trainers, a rare sight for a player who prides himself in his physicality.

Ezekiel Elliott took a shot to his right knee pic.twitter.com/8J4mhnuCaL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 23, 2022

Elliott jogged off to the sideline after the hit and was quickly back and ready to take the field. Quarterback Dak Prescott went and checked on his running back during the timeout and it appeared that it was only a scare.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott took a shot to right knee, but he just did some jogging along the sideline and is now standing next to RB coach Skip Peete, helmet on. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 23, 2022

The drive came to a halt after a fumble by wide receiver Noah Brown and Elliott will have to wait to retake the field till the second half with a 6-3 deficit in Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire