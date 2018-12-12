Cowboys RB Elliott wants rushing title and more

Dallas Cowboys: Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to win his second rushing title in three seasons. "I would say that's important to me. Yeah, it would be cool," he told the Dallas Morning News. There's just something he wants more. "But I want to go out here and win ballgames. I want to make a run deep into the playoffs," he said. "I want to have an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl, so I mean, I'm just going to keep working and whatever happens, happens. You've got to let things like that handle themselves and things will work out.'' Elliott is the NFL's rushing leader with 1,262 yards. Following him is Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who has gained 1,203 yards.

New York Giants: The 2018 season still has three games remaining, but mock draft season already has begun. Todd McShay of ESPN released his first version on Wednesday, and it showed the Giants taking Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with their first-round pick. Haskins hasn't declared for the draft yet, but this is why McShay thinks he makes sense for the Giants. "The more I watch this kid, the more I think he's a legitimate first-round talent," McShay wrote. "The Eli Manning era is nearing an end in New York, and Haskins addresses Big Blue's most glaring need. You have to feel pretty good about an offense featuring Haskins, Odell Beckham Jr .and Saquon Barkley."

Philadelphia Eagles: Head coach Doug Pederson's former quarterbacks coach, John DeFilippo, is on the market after being fired this week as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, but Pederson said a reunion isn't imminent as some have speculated. He didn't discount DeFilippo's return to the post in the future, though. "John did a great job for me, he helped us win a world championship and then he had an opportunity. I love my coaches, confident in the guys we have, so at this time, no." DeFilippo was fired after 13 games with the Vikings, who are 20th in scoring in the NFL.

Washington Redskins: Retired running back Clinton Portis played seven of his nine seasons in Washington, and although he hasn't worn the uniform since 2010, he still has his pulse on the Redskins. And he doesn't like what he sees. According to The Washington Post, this is what Portis told 106.7 The Fan after Sunday's loss to the Giants. "You look at guys who begin to prepare for vacation, and all of a sudden you stop caring. That's the effort you show. You go back to calling out for fan support and wanting the fans to be out and support you, and all of a sudden you're down 34-0 at halftime at home. That's something that you can't have, that's something that can't happen. Especially to a losing team ... When you go out and you allow a rookie [Saquon Barkley] to demolish you that you held in check [earlier in the season], that's just attention to detail. That's guys who are already on vacation."

Story continues

--Field Level Media