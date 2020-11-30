The NFL has confirmed changes to its schedule for this week and next.

The Ravens-Steelers game, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night and moved three times since, will kickoff at 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. NBC will broadcast the game nationally.

That creates a domino effect with the Week 13 schedule.

The Cowboys-Ravens game, originally scheduled for this Thursday, has changed a second time. It now will kickoff Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. FOX and NFL Network will broadcast that game nationally.

The Steelers game against the Washington Football Team, originally scheduled for Sunday, will move to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. ET. The NFL will announce broadcast arrangements for that game at a later date.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL announced in a statement.

Cowboys-Ravens moves to Tuesday, Dec. 8, with Steelers-Washington a day earlier originally appeared on Pro Football Talk