Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson will miss the first two games of the regular season.

The NFL announced today that Robinson has been suspended two games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Robinson is eligible to participate in the full offseason and preseason. He will have to be away from the team for the first two weeks of the regular season. His suspension is without pay.

The 25-year-old Robinson was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016 and has also played for the Jets. Last year he spent most of the season on the Cowboys’ practice squad but was promoted to the active roster and became a starter late in the season.

Cowboys’ Rashard Robinson suspended two games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk