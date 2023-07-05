Cowboys ranked No. 12 in 3-year cap health analysis

There’s a common belief among those in the know that cover the NFL. Any team looking beyond the next three years when planning for their organizations future is wasting their time. Certainly teams want to remain competitive year after year, but there’s so much flux in the way teams are constructed and players’ careers play out that a three-year plan is way more in line with reality than anything looking too far out in the future.

Second and third contracts are structured in a similar fashion. They might be five and six-year deals on the surface, but most deals have the guaranteed money tied into the first three seasons with escape hatches should a player’s performance dip. So when evaluating how well a team is setup for the future, look no further than a three-year window.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Football Focus took a look at the salary cap health of each of the NFL’s 32 teams and determined the Cowboys rank 12th entering the coming season.

Brad Speilberger used the following criteria to evaluate each club:

Advertisement

Top 51 Veteran Valuation

Rookie-contract players (“Active Draft Capital”)

Projected effective cap space 2023-2025

Total prorated money (including money that will void)

2023 free agent projections (“2023 UFA Valuation”)

Dallas ranked seventh, 20th, 12th, 25th and 18th, respectively, in those categories. The ranking of seventh in Top 51 Valuation and 12th in projected cap space means that Dallas has a ton of flexibility in the players they have on their roster, able to either re-sign players or move on without much impact should the player not live up to expectations.

The NFC East is well represented, which is impressive considering how competitive the division was in 2022. The Washington Commanders come in ninth, the New York Giants are 12th and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are ranked 15th. This basically means that the teams should remain competitive for the next three years if they evaluate talent correctly. They shouldn’t be hamstrung by having to make difficult financial decisions with their top players.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire