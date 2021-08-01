Cowboys DE Randy Gregory relishes new leadership role: ‘Still a lot to prove on the field’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Brock
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The remarkable journey continues for Randy Gregory. Since entering the pros in 2015, the electrifying defensive end has played in just 26 games. But the Cowboys organization has stuck with him through a gauntlet of personal challenges. Now he’s been named to the team’s leadership council.

But that’s far from the end of Gregory’s story. He’s writing the next chapter this summer in Oxnard with what has been, by all accounts, a thoroughly dominating performance at training camp.

But Gregory is keeping it all in perspective.

“Look, I still have a lot to prove,” the 28-year-old told reporters on Saturday. “I think there’s a lot of talk going around right now; I really believe I’m having a good offseason. But there’s still a lot to prove on the field. So I don’t want to sit here and say, ‘Did you ever doubt that you’d get here?’ I still feel like I haven’t truly arrived. There’s a lot for me to do.”

A projected high-first-round draft pick out of Nebraska, he fell to Dallas in the second round after a failed drug test. On the field for the Cowboys, he was thrilling to watch. But he had difficulty staying there, due to various injuries and multiple suspensions by the league.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remained committed to Gregory as he sought medical treatment and continued to put in the work on his mental health. The strides he’s made have now earned him a spot as one of the team’s recognized leaders, even if he’s spent more of his Cowboys career to this point off the field than on it.

“It was a surprise for me, too,” Gregory blushed. “I saw it, and I wasn’t really expecting that. But I think that it says a lot about my journey as far as my growth. Five years ago, this would never even be a conversation. I didn’t have any sort of leadership skills. Even right now, I’m still working on those things. One of my things is just being more vocal. I haven’t been very good at that in the past; I’m trying to do that around the guys. I think I’m doing a good job of it. Next is obviously putting a good product on the field, making sure I know what I need to do so I actually look like a leader and act like a leader.”

A leader is something the Cowboys defense could certainly use as they try to exorcise the demons of 2020.

“We understand where we were at last year, the guys that were on the team and obviously, guys that saw us play last year,” Gregory explained. “We weren’t a very good defense. At all. I think we were worst in the league, right? Almost the worst. For us, we’ve just got to go out there and build on each day. That’s what [defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn talks about all the time. That’s what we’re doing.”

Build on each day.

If that’s the mantra, the Cowboys couldn’t have picked a better leader than Randy Gregory.

List

Cowboys News: Prescott's status, camp storylines, Lamb WR1?

List

From afterthought to full-season starter, Cowboys' Terence Steele enters Year 2

List

Ty Nsekhe is the hope against a repeat OL performance by Cowboys in 2021

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • QB Case Cookus working out for Vikings Monday

    The Vikings are set to have just one of the quarterbacks on their 90-man roster available for practice this week, so they’ll be looking at a potential addition at the position on Monday. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team will have Case Cookus in for a workout. Cookus played at Northern [more]

  • Chargers sign KJ Costello

    A fourth quarterback has been added to the Chargers roster. The team announced the signing of KJ Costello on Sunday. Costello went undrafted this year after finishing his collegiate years at Mississippi State. Costello spent his first three college seasons at Stanford and threw for 6,151 yards, 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions for the school. [more]

  • Paxton Lynch earns a roster spot in the CFL

    Paxton Lynch’s quest for a return to the NFL continues. Lynch, a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 (who nearly was a first-round pick of the Cowboys instead, which would have kept them from drafting Dak Prescott), has made the team in Saskatchewan. Via Justin Dunk of 3ddownnation.com, Lynch has earned a roster spot [more]

  • At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games

    At age 46, the second-oldest skateboarder at the Tokyo Games is hoping to not have a heart attack and have mounds of fun. Fun has been a life’s work for Dallas Oberholzer. Skateboarding's young guns, with their endorsements and boards bearing their names, have bigger tricks and bigger Instagram followings than the grizzled South African with a salt-and-pepper beard.

  • Bills retooled defense making big impression already in camp

    Bills Safety Micah Hyde recalled being immediately impressed with general manager Brandon Beane for going big — in numbers and size — to address the team’s defensive line needs during the NFL draft. Using Buffalo’s top two picks to select 6-foot-6, 266-pound Greg Rousseau and 6-3, 281-pound Carlos Basham not only added bulk up front, Hyde said the benefits should filter back to the secondary. “That’s just the type of guys that we want on our defense,” Hyde said Thursday.

  • Steelers legend Troy Polamalu announces he has COVID-19

    Troy Polamalu's HOF induction is just over a week away.

  • Madden 2022 Ratings For Michigan Wolverines In The NFL, Led By Tom Brady

    Madden NFL 2022 will be available to the public beginning August 17, but the ratings for this year's video game are already out.The Michigan Wolverines have 44 players (view the entire list below) who have made the game for its initial release.

  • Giants sign Joe Looney, Damion Willis

    Veteran offensive lineman Joe Looney has followed his former Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett, to the Giants. Looney signed with the Giants on Saturday, the team announced. The Giants also signed linebacker Todd Davis and receiver Damion Willis. Davis’ signing previously was reported. Looney is entering his ninth NFL season. He has played 104 regular-season [more]

  • From Michael Phelps to Usain Bolt: The Wealthiest Olympians of All Time

    The Tokyo Olympics have proven to be one of the most durable events in all of sports. The Summer Games were nearly canceled in 2020, but the expensive and time-consuming decision to postpone them for...

  • Three Vikings QBs, including Cousins, sidelined by league COVID-19 protocols

    Jake Browning was the only Vikings quarterback available for Saturday's annual night practice at TCO Stadium, after the team's other three quarterbacks were forced to quarantine by the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was deemed a high-risk close contact to an infected player, according to a league source, and that player is reportedly fellow quarterback Kellen Mond. Backup ...

  • Report: Vikings WR Bisi Johnson tears his ACL

    Some bad news for the Vikings.

  • Colts’ Jacob Eason trying to make most of first-team reps

    Amid Carson Wentz's foot injury, Colts QB Jacob Eason is trying to make the most of his reps with the first team.

  • Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL opener is like David against Goliath

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recognizes that his team is the underdog when the NFL opens the 2021 season in Tampa Bay on Thursday, September 9. Jones likened the Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup to the biblical story of David and Goliath, and said he’s just praying that his team can compete with the defending Super Bowl champions. “We’re [more]

  • NFL analyst predicts Derrick Henry to break long-standing NFL rushing record

    Derrick Henry could have his name in the record books after 2021!

  • Former Giants, Bears CB Prince Amukamara among Saints free agent visits

    The New Orleans Saints hosted several free agents, including CB Prince Amukamara, RB T.J. Yeldon, OL J.R. Sweezy, and RB Devonta Freeman.

  • Senate to meet with TCU, Big 12 Texas schools on future of college sports in state

    The Texas Senate has scheduled a hearing for Monday on the future of college sports.

  • Olympics-Athletics-One and done, Wlodarczyk qualifies with first hammer throw

    Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk saved her energy in the stifling heat on Sunday as she threw the hammer past the qualification mark in one go, on course to potentially become the first woman to win an individual Olympic athletics event three times in a row. Wlodarczyk, who holds the world and Olympic record in the sport, has four world championship golds and in 2015 became the first woman to send the hammer past the 80-metre mark. The 35-year-old needed just one spin and haul, of the permitted three, to go past the automatic qualifying mark of 73.50 metres at the Tokyo Games.

  • Olympics-Climbing-Garnbret is the name on everyone's lips ahead of Games debut

    For the world's top competition climbers gathered in Tokyo ahead of the sport's Olympic debut on Tuesday, there is one name on everyone's lips -- Slovenia's Janja Garnbret. "When we're talking about female competition of course there's one big favourite that will be super exciting to watch -- Janja Garnbret," said Czech athlete Adam Ondra, who is himself a top pick https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-clmb/olympics-climbing-ondra-plays-down-speed-threat-at-sports-olympic-debut-idUKL4N2P70BK in the men's event. Garnbret has cemented her reputation in bouldering and lead with successive wins at World Cup events in recent months.

  • Eagles training camp: DeVonta Smith leaves practice with minor leg injury

    Eagles training camp: DeVonta Smith leaves practice with a leg injury

  • Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

    A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo. Tsimanouskaya said in a filmed message distributed on social media she was pressured by Belarus team officials and asked the International Olympic Committee for help.