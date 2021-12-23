Cowboys DE Randy Gregory named as Pro Bowl alternate

When the list of Pro Bowl selections is released each year, it’s always quickly followed by a thorough dissection of the rosters to determine who had been snubbed by being left off the list.

Being chosen as an alternate is often seen as an attempt to make good on such oversights. These deserving players still get a trip to the league’s all-star celebration, even if they didn’t rake in enough of the at-large vote.

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is in that category, according to a report from USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

Just in: Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is a Pro Bowl alternate, sources confirm to @usatodaysports. Meaningful recognition for a player who’s battled on and off field to get his mind and body right. 6 sacks, 15 QBH, 3 FF and INT in 9 games healthy this year.

pic.twitter.com/vuxgVLxIeb — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 23, 2021

It has been a monster year for Gregory, despite being sidelined for a handful of games this season with a calf injury and missing Week 2 while in COVID-19 protocols. He’s second on the team in sacks- with six in nine games played- and is tied for the lead in forced fumbles, with three. He recorded the first interception of his career in Week 14 versus Washington.

Tipped it to himself and PICKED. What a play by Randy Gregory! #DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/5p9Pl5mlea — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Carolina’s Brian Burns, and the Saints’ Cameron Jordan were named the NFC’s defensive ends when Pro Bowl selections were announced Wednesday.

Story continues

Gregory is set to become a free agent following the 2021 season.

The Cowboys had five players named to the initial Pro Bowl roster: Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Bryan Anger.

List

Cowboys News: Offense-vs-defense bet, Pro Bowl selections, heightened COVID protocols

List

Who played and how well for Cowboys vs Giants in Week 15

List

3 Stars: Cowboys' defense dominates in Week 15 win vs Giants

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.