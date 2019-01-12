Cowboys, Rams to meet for ninth time in playoffs, most in NFL history

A whole generation of fans doesn’t remember it, but there was a time when the Cowboys and Rams met almost every year in the NFL postseason.

In fact, when the Cowboys visit Los Angeles tonight, it will be the ninth playoff game between the teams. That’s the most for any two teams in NFL history.

The previous eight games all happened in the same era, with many of the same players and coaches going against each other year after year: The Cowboys and Rams met in the playoffs after the 1973, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983 and 1985 seasons.

In the last game between the two teams, Rams running back Eric Dickerson had 34 carries for an NFL postseason record 248 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams dominated the Cowboys 20-0. The Rams won despite quarterback Dieter Brock completing just six of 20 passes for 50 yards because of Dickerson and the Los Angeles defense, which intercepted Cowboys quarterback Danny White three times and held Tony Dorsett to just 58 yards on 17 carries. That game was at Anaheim Stadium, while tonight’s game is at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Each team won four of the teams’ previous postseason meetings, so tonight’s winner will have the lead in the series. With both teams now having plenty of good young players, perhaps we’re at the start of another long run of playoff meetings between the Rams and Cowboys.