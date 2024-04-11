Cowboys rally to sweep SE of Saline

Apr. 10—After getting steady timely hitting, sure defense and solid pitching in game one a double-header against Southeast of Saline, the Abilene Cowboys had to rally to complete the sweep in game two.

It was almost a tale of two different teams as the Cowboys easily put away the Trojans 11-1 to open play Friday afternoon and then stumbled defensively committing four errors early having to crawl out of a 6-1 deficit and score six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 7-6 win and the sweep.

In the opener, the Cowboys jumped out early plating five runs in the first inning as Kyson Becker singled driving in a run while Jake Bartley doubled driving in two and Levi Evans singled to score two more.

Abilene came back to score five runs in the second on only two hits. Zach Miller was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Heath Hoekman singled scoring two runs, Stocton Timbrook hit a sacrifice fly to score a run and Kyson Becker drove in a run with another sacrifice fly.

Timbrook was dominant on the hill for the Cowboys earning the win in his first start of the season. He no-hit the Trojans allowing one run over four and two-thirds innings. He struck out eight and walked four. Tyler Holloway finished off the game for Abilene on the mound.

Becker went two for two at the plate and drove in three to lead the Cowboys. Bartley and Heath Hoekman also two hits apiece and drove in two runners. Levi Evans and Thomas Keener also had hits for Abilene.

Jackson Calvin took the loss for the Trojans.

Scoring Summary:

SES 0 0 0 0 1 — 1-1-1

Abilene 5 5 0 1 X — 11-8-1

2B: Becker, Bartley

SF: Becker, Timbrook

SB: Becker 2, Miller, Lane Hoekman 2, Heath Hoekman 3.

WP: Stocton Timbrook

LP: Jackson Calvin

Game two

Abilene snapped up the victory late in their 7-6 victory over Southeast of Saline as they were trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Drew Hansen singled driving in two runs. The Cowboys rallied for the victory despite trailing 6-1 in the fourth.

The Trojans got help from some shaky Cowboy defense to score early in the contest scoring single runs in the first, second and third innings. They added three more in the fourth for a 6-1 advantage.

Abilene scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth on four hits to take the lead. Hansen had the big blow with a two-RBI single to give Abilene the lead.

Miller earned the win in relief as allowed four runs (1 earned) on six hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking two. Bartley started on the hill for the Cowboys surrendering two runs on three hits over two innings. He struck out two and walked two.

With the two wins Abilene improved to 5-1 on the season.

Scoring Summary:

SES 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 — 6-9-0

Abilene1 0 0 0 0 6 X — 7-6-4

2B: Miller

SF: Timbrook

WP: Zach Miller

LP: Tiernan Ptacek