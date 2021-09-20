Cowboys rally to beat the Chargers as time expires

Associated Press

Throughout his rehab from a broken ankle last season, Dak Prescott thought about what it would feel like to be on the field again and lead the Dallas Cowboys on a game-winning drive. Prescott directed the Cowboys on an 11-play, 49-yard march against the Los Angeles Chargers, culminating in Greg Zuerlein's 56-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-17 victory on Sunday. “I mean, that’s what you do it for, for the ball in your hands for a chance to go win,” said Prescott, who completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards and an interception.