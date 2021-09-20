Cowboys rally to beat the Chargers as time expires
Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal on final play gives Cowboys 20-17 win
Throughout his rehab from a broken ankle last season, Dak Prescott thought about what it would feel like to be on the field again and lead the Dallas Cowboys on a game-winning drive. Prescott directed the Cowboys on an 11-play, 49-yard march against the Los Angeles Chargers, culminating in Greg Zuerlein's 56-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-17 victory on Sunday. “I mean, that’s what you do it for, for the ball in your hands for a chance to go win,” said Prescott, who completed 23 of 27 passes for 237 yards and an interception.
The Cowboys avoided their first 0-2 start to a season since 2010 thanks to a last-minute drive and key field goal by Greg Zuerlein.
Dallas is short multiple pass rushers against the Chargers and Justin Herbert.
The Chargers couldn’t get out of their own way Sunday. They had two touchdowns called back by penalties in addition to a negated 31-yard reception and ended up with 12 penalties for 99 yards. They missed a field goal, and they threw two interceptions in scoring range. The Cowboys escaped with a 20-17 victory on [more]
It’s not quite Magic Johnson playing center in the 1980 NBA Finals, but another rookie will be showing off his versatility today. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will slide to defensive end today against the Chargers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Cowboys have a clear need at the pass-rush position. DeMarcus Lawrence has a [more]
McCarthy and his special teams coach are bailed out by kicker Greg Zuerlein and some friendly calls as the Cowboys steal a win against the Chargers.
Week 2 is in the books with a last-second win for the Cowboys, an Eagles' loss and WFT tied with them both at 1-1
