Cowboys raise ticket prices for 2022

The Cowboys are raising ticket prices for their 2022 home games at AT&T Stadium.

The team will have nine regular-season home games for the first time, but the per game average ticket price is up 20 percent compared to last season, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. A Cowboys spokesman declined comment to Hill.

End zone seats that were $140 per game in 2021 are increasing to $170 in 2022. Per Hill, one season-ticket holder who paid $2,700 for two tickets in 2021 has received an invoice for $3,250 for the same two seats in 2022.

Club tickets are going up from $410 to $430 and some lower-level ticket seats from $160 to $190.

Besides its three NFC East opponents, the Cowboys’ home schedule includes the Lions, Bears, Colts, Texans, Bucs and Bengals.

The Cowboys finished 12-5 in winning the NFC East last season, but they lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs. They were the only home team to lose in the first round.

