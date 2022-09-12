Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery and miss several weeks

It was a banner day for the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and New York Giants all won. On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys looked terrible and was the only division team to lose in Week 1.

However, for as bad as the Cowboys were in the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the worst news came after the game when owner Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott would need surgery on his throwing hand and would miss “several weeks.”

The Washington Commanders travel to Dallas in Week 4.

Jerry Jones told reporters that Dak Prescott needs hand surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

If Prescott is out for Week 4, which seems likely from Jones’ timeline, that would mean the Commanders are in line to face Cooper Rush.

Before Prescott departed late in the game after his hand hit the helmet of a Tampa Bay defender, he completed only 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception.

Rush is in his fifth NFL season, and he threw a touchdown pass against Washington last season in mop-up duty.

Dak Prescott (hand) will be out for a while, according to Jerry Jones. Several weeks. He needs surgery — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire