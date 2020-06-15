News that Ezekiel Elliott was among the four Texans and Cowboys to test positive for COVID-19 immediately led to speculation about Dak Prescott‘s health.

The Cowboys talked to both players during the state’s stay-at-home order when Prescott threw a dinner party attended by Elliott. The pair also drew criticism from a photo posted on social media of them with several other players, arm-in-arm in close proximity after a workout.

Prescott and Elliott have worked out together during the pandemic.

However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, who broke news of Elliott’s positive test, said Prescott is healthy. It is unknown the last time the two worked out together or whether Prescott is in quarantine.

Prescott still does not have a long-term contract, with the July 15 deadline approaching to get one completed or he will play under the franchise tag.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk