Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wins NFC Player of Week 2

Dallas Cowboys fans continue to buzz about the improbable 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The celebration of Week 2 carries on with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his epic performance.

Prescott was the first NFL quarterback to ever throw for 450 yards and rush for three touchdowns in a game. He ended his historic comeback performance with a completion percentage just over 72% by going 34 for 47.

Prescott also ran for 18 yards on five attempts with three of those rushes found the end zone. One of his rushing touchdowns came after Prescott made his way to the sidelines after a blow to the head, missing a couple of snaps and having Andy Dalton get his first action of 2020. He returned quickly after passing the NFL concussion protocol.

This is Prescott’s third time receiving this honor in his short career. He won it twice in 2019; once in Week 1 against the New York Giants and the other in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

Prescott looks to carry the momentum of a wild night in Arlington over into Week 3 where the Cowboys will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

