Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers awful-looking ankle injury, is carted off

The Dallas Cowboys’ season already was going poorly, and then Dak Prescott went down with what seemed like a major injury.

Prescott was running against the New York Giants when he was dragged down from the side by cornerback Logan Ryan. His leg got pinned underneath him awkwardly as Ryan wrestled him down, and as he sat on the ground after the tackle the television audience got a clear look at his right ankle bent in a way it shouldn’t bend.

Players and coaches gathered around Prescott as he sat on the turf, distraught over the graphic injury. Jason Garrett, Prescott’s former coach with the Dallas Cowboys and now offensive coordinator with the Giants, came out too. The medical staff put an air cast on Prescott’s right leg. Prescott was crying as he was taken off on the cart. Prescott was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to multiple reports.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday's game with a bad ankle injury. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) More

Andy Dalton took over as the Cowboys’ quarterback, a job he will keep the rest of the year if Prescott’s injury is close to as bad as it looked.

Prescott wanted a long-term deal for the Cowboys but he and the team couldn’t agree on how much it should be for, and Prescott decided to play on a one-year franchise tag. The risk in playing on the franchise tag is injury, and unfortunately Prescott suffered a serious one Sunday.

The Cowboys were 1-3 coming into Week 5. They had Super Bowl dreams coming into the season with a star-filled offense, but Prescott’s injury puts a big damper on all their hopes for the season.

WARNING: The following images shown on the Fox broadcast that show Prescott’s injury are graphic and not for the squeamish:

Dak Prescott INJURY

His ankle/foot just snapped in half

Absolutely brutal injury

Horrible loss for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/l9zzawey3Y — Russell Hartness (@RussellHartness) October 11, 2020

We got a problem in Dallas. Hoping Dak Prescott is OK 🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/z1wiQgIUCs — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) October 11, 2020

