Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still can't grip ball 'well enough to play,' Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is progressing enough for him to be targeting Sunday's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams as a possible return from his thumb injury.

But if the Cowboys were playing Tuesday, he would be a no-go.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a radio interview Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Prescott is still not able to grip a football "well enough to play" before noting that the week of practices ahead would be paramount in determining Prescott's availability.

“Well, I know that it’s better,” Jones said in the interview. “And I know he’s going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball. I don’t know that you can ask for better news, technically, physically, and how it’s responding, how it’s healing, so to speak. … Considering the injury, the location of the injury, I don’t know that you could make any more progress.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, center, watches play in the second half of a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Prescott suffered the injury late in the 19-3 season-opening loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he dropped back to pass and had his hand hit while following through. He sustained a fractured joint near his thumb that required surgery. The initial diagnosis for recovery was in the six-to-eight-week range.

Prescott had the single stitch removed Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Over the last week and a half, Prescott has progressed to stronger gripping and throwing with more velocity, while under the observation of the team's athletic training staff.

After Dallas' Week 3 victory over the New York Giants, Prescott told USA TODAY Sports that he would likely sit out Week 4's game against the Washington Commanders — an eventual Cowboys victory — but indicated that he was looking at the game against the Rams as a potential return to the field.

The Cowboys (3-1) have won all three games Prescott has missed, contests against the Cincinnati Bengals, Giants and Commanders. In his place, backup Cooper Rush, 28, has excelled, completing 60.8% of his passes for 737 yards with four touchdowns versus no interceptions. He has won his first four career starts dating back to 2021.

Prescott emerged as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys in 2016 when an injury to starter Tony Romo opened the door for Prescott to take over.

“In Cooper’s case, he’s getting the most out of how the play is designed,” Jones said. “I think you’re seeing him, just like you did Dak, I think you’re seeing Cooper execute things and do things that he does really well. And that’s what you see in Dak. Dak did a little more with his legs that first year than Cooper does, but Cooper can tuck it up and run as well.”

The difference between Prescott and Rush, Jones noted, was that Dallas ripped off an 11-game winning streak during Prescott's first run as the starting quarterback.

When asked if there was a number of games that would prompt a similar situation, Jones shot that notion down. But then, as he tends to do, he did leave the door open.

“No. No, no,” Jones said, “as I see it right today.”

