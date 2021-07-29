Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says shoulder strain isn't 'any kind of serious setback'

Dak Prescott's comeback from a major ankle injury seems to be going well, but unfortunately other parts of his body aren't quite cooperating.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left practice early on Wednesday after he felt some soreness in his right arm. Ever mindful of his recovery, Prescott decided not to press his luck.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said via NFL.com. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

Prescott had an MRI later in the day, and the results showed that he had a muscle strain. He might miss some time, but the Cowboys are going to take his injury one day at a time.

Dak Prescott underwent an MRI examination. The results of that test showed that Prescott has a muscle strain in his right shoulder. He will be treated and further evaluated on a day-to-day basis. https://t.co/SpZclaD8M7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2021

Dak throws before shoulder strain

The practice that Prescott left on Wednesday was the first padded practice of training camp. Though his shoulder may be bothering him, he got in some throws before exiting. He looked pretty good, especially considering he suffered a compound ankle fracture just nine months ago.

Some of Dak Prescott’s last few throws before exiting today’s practice pic.twitter.com/QilVLHSwAY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2021

