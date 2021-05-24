Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he's 'healthy if we had to play a game now'

Dak Prescott says he's 'healthy if we had to play a game now' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It'll be a few more months before Dak Prescott takes an NFL snap in-game again, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback believes he could play in a full game right now -- seven months removed from a compound ankle fracture that ended his 2020 season.

“I’m right on pace. I’m healthy if we had to play a game now,” Prescott told Sage Steele of ESPN, via ProFootballTalk. “I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg.”

Prescott suffered the season-ending ankle injury in October, but he nor his doctors ever felt the fracture would be a career-ending one. The 27-year-old quarterback is expected to make a full recovery, and based on his comments to Steele, it sounds like he's well on his way to getting there.

The Cowboys are buying into the fact that Prescott will make a full recovery, too, as they rewarded the signal-caller with a four-year contract worth up to $164 million this offseason with $116 million guaranteed.

In his five-year career, Prescott has faced the Washington Football Team eight times. The Cowboys have won seven of those matchups. In those eight contests, Prescott has thrown 13 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Prescott missed both games against Washington last season with the injury. It's no coincidence that Ron Rivera's club won both of its games against Dallas -- each in blowout fashion. The two victories over Dallas also marked the first time Washington swept its biggest rival since the 2012 season.