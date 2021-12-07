Cowboys QB Dak Prescott nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The difference that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott makes to his team on the field is clear and obvious. But the difference he makes in the lives of others off the field is worthy of recognition, too.

Prescott is a 2021 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The accolade is presented annually to the player who displays excellence in volunteer and charity work in his community as well as on the field of play. All 32 teams have put forth one player for what the league considers its highest individual honor; the full slate of nominees was released Tuesday.

The Cowboys passer is recognized for his efforts with his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on three main initiatives: cancer research, suicide prevention/mental health awareness, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

All three have played a major role in the 28-year-old’s own story.

The original mission of FFF was the fight against cancer. Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013, while he was a sophomore at Mississippi State. Today, the foundation works to provide free colonoscopy screenings in minority and medically-underserved communities, while also providing resources to families affected by the disease.

Prescott also lent his voice to the ongoing national discussion regarding race and law enforcement following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. He pledged $1 million toward police training, education, and advocacy initiatives, while also steering the foundation to the creation of a Law Enforcement Steering Committee. Made up of youth, community leaders, and law enforcement personnel, it helps develop a police training program that addresses systemic racism.

Suicide and mental health touched Prescott personally last year. After he lost his older brother to suicide in April, the quarterback himself experienced symptoms of depression, feelings which were compounded as the country was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. His own mental health was tested further after suffering a horrific season-ending ankle injury in October. Prescott has become a noted advocate for mental health awareness around the league, helping lend credence to an issue that had been largely taboo in the stereotypically macho world of professional football.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide honors players who have exhibited excellence on-the-field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game. #ItTakesAllOfUs to make a difference. See the nominees here: https://t.co/R9P2JLXGBm #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/aMOBKbY0Tg — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021

Prescott launched FFF just three years after his mother’s passing, determined to use his platform as the leader of America’s Team to pay forward the lessons he learned from her about turning adversity- in whatever form it takes- into inspiration.

As a current nominee, Prescott will wear a special helmet decal for the remainder of the season. One winner from the 32 will be chosen by a panel which includes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (as the most previous winner), and a number of former players.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner receives a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choice. He is traditionally recognized during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony and will receive an honorary jersey patch that he is entitled to wear for the rest of his playing career.

Each of the other 31 finalists receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to charities of their choice. Fans are also encouraged to post to Twitter using a special hashtag to earn a larger donation for their favorite nominee.

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten won the award in 2012; quarterback Troy Aikman was 1997’s winner. Roger Staubach won in 1978.

Prescott was previously the Cowboys’ nominee for the 2018 season. At the time, he called it the accolade he was most proud of.

“I’m not someone who cares that much about stats or accolades, recognition, things of that nature. But when you’re talking Walter Payton, you’re talking about being recognized for things you do off the field. It’s incredible,” Prescott said then. “It’s a testament to what my mom told me to do, allow her to be my story. Any chance I get to go out there and inspire and maybe tell my story to make somebody better, I’m going to do that.”

