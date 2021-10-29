Cowboys QB Dak Prescott loses grandmother, also questionable with calf

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, already dealing with the uncertainty of a calf strain that may keep him out of Sunday night’s Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, has now suffered another heartbreaking loss in his personal life.

The Cowboys signal-caller was officially listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game in Minnesota, but that pales in comparison to the other news that has touched the entire Prescott family.

Prescott’s maternal grandmother, Margaret Ebarb, has passed away. The quarterback shared several photos and messages about her Friday on his Instagram page.

“I promise to Make you Proud!” read one, in part. “I’ll forever be Thankful 4 You,” read another.

Ebarb was instrumental in helping Dak and his siblings after their mother (and Ebarb’s daughter), Peggy, lost her battle with colon cancer in 2013.

Prescott made headlines during the 2016 season when, rather than take advantage of a late-night TV appearance and several marketing deals that were being offered to the rookie passer in his coming-out season, he went back home to Louisiana during the Cowboys’ bye week specifically to spend time with his grandmother, whom he called “Mammy.”

