Cowboys QB Dak Prescott a longshot to play vs. Eagles in Week 6

The Eagles will play the Cardinals in a few hours, but all eyes are looking toward the looming Week 6 matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas isn’t ruling out Dak Prescott for next week’s game at Philadelphia.

However, Tom Peliserro and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the star quarterback is still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb.

Prescott was given a four to six-week prognosis after having thumb surgery. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was hinting at the Eagles matchup as a prime return for his veteran quarterback.

With Cooper Rush still undefeated and Dallas at 3-1 on the season, Prescott may have to wait until the October 23 matchup against the Lions or the October 30 game against the Bears.

