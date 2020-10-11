Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leaves game with serious ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the third quarter of the Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants, star quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a serious injury to his left leg.

Tackled on a first down run, Prescott immediately noted that something was wrong with his leg and/or ankle. He was immediately attended to by Dallas' medical staff, creating a lengthy delay in the contest.

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, who is calling the game, noted that the injury "appears to be severe." Tony Romo, who Prescott replaced in Dallas, was also on the broadcast.

Following trainers and coaches assessing the situation, Prescott was lifted onto a cart and had an air cast put on his leg. Teammates and opposing players looked on stunned and visibly shaken by what had transpired. Prescott eventually exited the field to a standing ovation from the limited number of fans in attendance. The delay lasted six minutes from injury to exit.

The Cowboys have ruled Prescott out with a right ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Prescott will have emergency surgery on the ankle Sunday night.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is undergoing ankle surgery tonight, sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Prescott's injury comes during what has been a strong start to the year for the quarterback statistically. Despite Dallas' 1-3 record, Prescott had compiled 1,690 yards and nine passing touchdowns in the team's first four games.

For the Cowboys, the loss of Prescott for what one can assume will be an extended period of time will immediately impact their chances of reaching the playoffs in 2020. The wide-open NFC East made the 1-3 start not an end-all for the team, but without Prescott things would become more difficult.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is the team's backup and will most likely serve as the starter for the foreseeable future.

The fifth-year quarterback had been franchised tagged earlier this season, but was most likely set to cash-in following the campaign. His strong performances of late were only helping that notion.

Prescott's injury comes on the same day Alex Smith, who suffered his own devastating leg injury in 2018, returned to the football field for the first time with the Washington Football Team. While more details will come regarding the status of Prescott, his fellow NFC East quarterback can serve as inspiration adversity can be overcome.