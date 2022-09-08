Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'good to go' after being held out of practice with ankle injury

FRISCO, Texas—“Honestly,” Dak Prescott said after he was sidelined from Cowboys practice, “I feel great.”

But also: The Cowboys quarterback was held out of most of practice Thursday after experiencing tightness in his surgically repaired right ankle. And Tom Brady’s Buccaneers arrive in Dallas this weekend for a Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Cowboys are 2.5-point underdogs, per Tipico.

“Switched shoes today, probably wasn’t the best idea,” he said of trading the Jordan 1s he’d worn all training camp for Jordan 11s.

“I actually wear new cleats every game. That’s something I’ve done going back to college. But it was really just a style. Just a different fit. Cleats I’ve worn last year but all throughout training camp I stayed in one style, tried a different style I was going to wear for the game and learning quickly not. It’s not the go.

“I’m going back to the ones y’all have seen me practice in.”

WEEK 1 PICKS: Will Cowboys or Bucs prevail in opening showdown?

NFL NEWSLETTER: The latest news straight to your inbox

Here's Dak Prescott at practice talking with Associate Athletic Trainer Britt Brown about his ankle in his Jordan 11s during the early portion of practice on Thursday. @TomFoxPhoto Dallas Morning News pic.twitter.com/DJeZdSG9Yi — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 8, 2022

Prescott said he didn’t roll his ankle, just experienced discomfort and tightness from his shoe. Backup Cooper Rush, whom the Cowboys will elevate from their practice squad Sunday as QB2, took first-team reps in team drills, per multiple reports.

Prescott insists he will not be limited against the Bucs.

“No, no, not at all,” he said. “Not at all. No, can’t. Not at all, not a chance.

“I still feel the best I’ve felt in a very, very long time.”

Story continues

Prescott was healthy through offseason activities and training camp, participating fully in every practice including team drills. A 2020 compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle ended his season five games in. Two surgeries followed.

Dak Prescott before a preseason game against the Seahawks.

Prescott also strained his latissimus muscle nearing his throwing shoulder in 2021 training camp, and strained his calf the sixth game of last season. He rested two weeks, during the bye and next as Rush quarterbacked a Sunday night win at Minnesota, before returning. Prescott has acknowledged his footwork afterward wasn’t as precise as it was early in the season.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season, winning the NFC East before becoming the NFL’s lone home team to lose its wildcard matchup.

Prescott completed 68.8% of passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games.

The Cowboys are relying on Prescott to elevate a younger receiving corps after parting ways with veterans Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason. Prescott’s protection is also less sure after right tackle La’el Collins signed with Cincinnati and eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee fracture and hamstring tear that will sideline him until at least December.

Cowboys first-round rookie Tyler Smith, a college tackle who practiced at left guard through training camp, is expected to be responsible for Prescott’s blindside.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said recently that Prescott

had as “excellent” an offseason and camp as he’d seen: “Feel as good about it as you could possibly feel.”

When asked if he’d practice fully on Friday, Prescott said Friday would be a “lighter day” but “come Saturday, yeah, we’ll be rolling.”

“Good to go,” he said. “I promise you I’m great.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter: @JoriEpstein

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'good' after missing practice with ankle injury