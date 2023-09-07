Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the evolution of Tony Pollard and missing Zeke Elliott

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein chats with Cowboys star Dak Prescott about Tony Pollard taking over as Dallas’ top running back and supporting his longtime teammate Ezekiel Elliott , who now plays for the New England Patriots. Plus, Dak is working with the Lowe’s Home Team to launch the DIY Wrist Coach, designed to help football fans with their home improvement projects.

Video Transcript

JORI EPSTEIN: In-house at running back. Deuce Vaughn is excited a lot of fans this preseason. But you've also still got Tony Pollard in the building. What ways can we expect Tony's game to look different or evolve now that he's the starting running back?

DAK PRESCOTT: Well, I think just evolve is the word that you can go for just with him getting the brunt of the carries and just being the starter. And-- but he's going to have, as you just said, have some guys that can spare him with Deuce, with Rico, with some great backs. And just he's done an amazing job of leading that core of running backs just this whole offseason and into training camp.

And I'm excited. Obviously he's coming off an injury and I'm sure there's a lot of doubt. But understanding the way that he approached his rehab and understanding the player that he is that takes care of his body. And just cares a lot about the game and his teammates. He's going to have a hell of a year.

JORI EPSTEIN: You showed up to the preseason game in Zeke's Ohio State Jersey. When did you think of that idea? And what can you tell us about Zeke's time in New England so far?

DAK PRESCOTT: Yeah. I mean, I just thought about it the day before knowing that I had to put something together. Obviously missing my guy Zeke. I felt it was an appropriate time to wear his college jersey also with it being number 15, knowing that's what he's wearing up there in New England. So just wanted to show some support for him.

JORI EPSTEIN: What do you expect from him this year in New England? And what should Patriots fans expect?

DAK PRESCOTT: I mean, you're getting a hell of a player, but a great man. A guy that's an awesome teammate, an awesome leader. Having a young quarterback, understanding they're going to hand the ball off. So he's going to get his touches. He's going to get his opportunities. And I'm just looking to support him and be a fan of him all but one week of the season, I can say.

JORI EPSTEIN: You're joining Lowe's this fall for their DIY wrist coach project. Explain to me what you're doing there and why you wanted to work with Lowe's.

DAK PRESCOTT: Yeah. As a member of Lowe's home team I'm here to inspire others to do more, to do more in their home. And I'm no Lowe's pro, although I'm a pro athlete. So Lowe's has done a great job of creating the DIY wrist coach, which is available September 7th in stores. And with the help of the Red Vest associates you'll be able to go in there and tackle your own play or your own project that is needed for your house.