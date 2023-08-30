Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on embracing Trey Lance in Dallas

"I'm kind of really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time."
Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
Trey Lance got the start vs. the Raiders and made plenty of mistakes.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Steve Wilks testified as part of an ongoing arbitration complaint against team owner Michael Bidwell.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
College football is here and Week 1 will bring us the action from Thursday night all the way through Monday.
"Relationships are repairable."
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get you ready for Week 1 of the college football season by breaking down the biggest stories ahead of kickoff.
There’s no one sure route to the NFL, but there’s also never been one quite like Australia's Lou Hedley’s.
Joe Burrow was carted off the field after straining his calf in a training camp practice last month.