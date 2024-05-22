Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops expletive when asked about Rangers, Stars and Mavericks

If it seems that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stays in the news, it’s because it’s true.

Prescott, already a lightening rod national media because of his contract and the playoff failures of the Cowboys under his watch, is always saying or doing something that garners attention, intentionally or not.

And Wednesday was no different when a general question about him rooting for the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks in the NHL and the NBA playoffs resulted in profane answer that is sure to go viral and become a talking point on making all the national talk shows on Thursday morning.

The Stars and Mavericks are one step away from reaching the championship round of their respective sports.

The Stars face Edmonton Oilers in the NHL Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks are facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Add in the Texas Rangers, who won the World Series for the first time in franchise history last October.

And it all has a Cowboys franchise, which hasn’t reached the conference finals, let alone the Super Bowl in 28 years, looking kind of funny under the light — especially when you consider the still unfathomable and unconscionable 48-32 season-ending playoff loss to Green Bay Packers last January.

Actually, the Rangers, Stars and Mavericks have made multiple trips to the finals since the Cowboys last won in 1996.

Prescott is rooting hard for the Mavericks and Stars but is also quite envious and motivated by their success.

“It fires you up. A hundred percent,” Prescott said. “Yeah, any competitor should, damn sure, in my position, leading of the team, understanding what winning means here, not getting it done, and then watching your brothers across the city, go and make these things happen. I want it for them. I want it because it only raises the stakes and makes it tougher on me. And I’m for that. Go win it. Rangers did it. Other two go do it. Put more [expletive] pressure on us.”