Cowboys QB Dak Prescott carted off field after gruesome ankle injury

Before the 2020 season began, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott tried to negotiate a long-term contract to no avail. As a result, Prescott was given the franchise tag, playing for the season on a one-year, guaranteed contract worth $31.409 million. Not a bad deal if you can get it, but the one-year status is entirely troublesome if you get hurt.

In the third quarter of the Cowboys’ game against the Giants, Prescott took off on what turned out to be a nine-yard run. He was tackled by safety Logan Ryan, and his right ankle bent in a way you never want your right ankle to bend.

WARNING: As indicated, this video is not for the squeamish.

Don’t watch this if squeamish. Really don’t. But Here is play where #Cowboys Dak Prescott got hurt. Ugh. Injuries stink. Ugh. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/8VaoYsdFyM — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 11, 2020





The team medical staff took a long time attending to Prescott on the field, and as he was lifted onto the cart, Prescott was in tears, and lifted his right fist to thank those in attendance for their encouragement.





There’s no public diagnosis yet, but this doesn’t look good. Prescott seemed to know that it was serious.