Cowboys QB Dak Prescott addresses contract talks and extortion lawsuit for first time

Quarterback Dak Prescott addressed a lack of contract talks with Dallas Cowboys, the rape allegations against him and his subsequent extortion lawsuit against his accuser for the first time Friday.

Prescott serves at the co-chair of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala along with Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

At a press conference preceding Friday’s event, Prescott continued to deny the allegations from Victoria Shores of Fort Worth, stemming from an incident in 2017.

Prescott filled an 11-page lawsuit against Shores and her attorneys in March and recently submitted to an interview with the Dallas police as part of its investigation.

“I know the truth,” Prescott said. “I’m confident in what we filed. I know some things have changed and their sense and where they filed, but that doesn’t have any weighing on what we’re doing and how we’re going about our lawsuit.”

Shores recently moved a lawsuit against Prescott from Dallas County to Collin County.

Yoel Zehaie, one of Shores’ attorneys, took direct aim at Prescott’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, in a response to the extortion allegations.

“Extortion is his modus operandi and the act is getting old,” Zehaie said. “They should call him Levi “Mccarthy” because his legal strategy is mccarthyism (launching fake investigations against his opponents).”

Prescott also addressed his contract talks with the Cowboys.

Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones said earlier on Friday that signing Prescott to a contract extension is one of the team’s top priorities.

But the Cowboys have yet to engage in any real contract talks with Prescott, who is heading into the final year of a four-year, $160 million deal he signed in 2021.

With no trade clause and a no franchise-tag agreement, Prescott has all the leverage against the Cowboys and could command a deal that makes him the highest paid quarterback in the league.

Prescott paused when asked if that was the goal.

“I’m not trying to be the highest paid … necessarily,” Prescott said. “So I’ll wait ‘til the negotiations begin. I obviously want to put this team in the best situation.”

Prescott said he wants to finish his career with the Cowboys. But he doesn’t fear leaving if a deal doesn’t get done.

“To be candid with you, I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player, my teammates around me,” Prescott said. “Right now, it’s with the Dallas Cowboys where I want to be, and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. After the season, we’ll see where we are at and what the future holds that. And if not, we’ll go from there.”