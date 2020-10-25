Cowboys QB Andy Dalton leaves game after illegal hit to head

The hits just keep coming for the Dallas Cowboys, literally. Quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a terrible hit to the head in a game that is no longer in contention and has been removed him from the game.

Jon Bostic of the Washington Football Team was coming in to make a third-down tackle on a scrambling Dalton. Dalton was sliding, conceding he would get nowhere near the marker but Bostic didn’t pull up. Instead he launced helmet first into Dalton’s head.

as DIRTY as it gets pic.twitter.com/d4KWuWmKry — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 25, 2020





Upon signing, there was hope that Dalton would provide the kind of patchwork veteran leadership that could keep the team afloat for a couple games. Unfortunately starter Dak Prescott went down for the year and the surrounding cast is in literal shambles.

Undrafted free agent Ben DiNucci is now in at quarterback. The first play was a pitch to Ezekiel Elliott that went backwards for a fumble and a 9-yard-loss.

