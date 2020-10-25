Cowboys QB Andy Dalton out after brutal hit by Washington LB Jon Bostic

Not that things weren’t already awful for the Cowboys in their game against the Washington Football Team — they were down 22-3 in the third quarter — but on this play in which Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton was running out of his own end zone, Dalton was brutally hit helmet-to-helmet by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. This is not for the squeamish.

as DIRTY as it gets pic.twitter.com/d4KWuWmKry — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 25, 2020





Bostic was ejected from the game, and while there are helmet-to-helmet hits in which intent can be questionable because the offensive player lowers his helmet at the worst possible time, there isn’t much doubt about this. Bostic clearly lowered his helmet to hit Dalton’s helmet as Dalton was going to the turf.

The Cowboys replaced Dalton with Ben DiNucci, a rookie from James Madison. As our Barry Werner recently pointed out, DiNucci is the first quarterback from his alma mater to take a snap in a regulation NFL game.