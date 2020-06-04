The Cowboys are set to get a little more salary cap room on Thursday.

Center Travis Frederick has remained on the roster since announcing his retirement earlier this year, but Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that he’ll be placed on the reserve/retired list. The move comes after June 1, so the Cowboys are able to spread the remaining cap hit out over the next two years.

Frederick’s dead money for this year will now be $4.975 million with just over $6 million still on the cap for the 2021 season.

Joe Looney replaced Frederick in the starting lineup when Frederick missed the 2018 season with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and remains on the roster. Connor Williams, Connor McGovern and fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz are other options at center for the Cowboys.

Cowboys putting Travis Frederick on reserve/retired list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk