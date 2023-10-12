Cowboys put Peyton Hendershot on IR

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said at his Thursday press conference that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is going to be placed on injured reserve and he's not the only player who will be spending time on the list.

The Cowboys announced that they have placed tight end Peyton Hendershot on injured reserve. Hendershot missed the last two games with an ankle injury and had one catch for three yards when he was in the lineup.

His roster spot will be filled by tight end SeanMcKeon, who has been signed off of the practice squad. McKeon appeared in the last two games and has made 38 overall appearances for Dallas since the start of the 2020 season.

Special teamer C.J. Goodwin is also ticketed for I.R., so the Cowboys will have two more spots on the 53-man roster to fill once he and Vander Esch are officially moved.