Cowboys put Leighton Vander Esch, C.J. Goodwin on IR

The Cowboys made some tweaks to their roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers.

They announced that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and special teamer C.J. Goodwin have been placed on injured reserve. Vander Esch injured his neck in last Sunday's loss to the 49ers and Goodwin suffered a pectoral injury.

With Vander Esch and Goodwin off the 53-man roster, the Cowboys have signed defensive end Tyrus Wheat off of the practice squad and activated cornerback Nahshon Wright off of injured reserve.

The Cowboys also announced that they have elevated running back Malik Davis and linebacker Malik Jefferson from the practice squad for Monday night. Linebacker Rashaan Evans signed to the practice squad last week, but was not called up.