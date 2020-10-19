Cowboys put Cam Erving on COVID-19 list

Offensive lineman Cam Erving was out for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals because he’s on injured reserve with a knee injury before another announcement that would have ruled him out for Week Six.

Nick Eatman of the team’s website reports that Erving has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Per Eatman, the team has not had any players, coaches or other staff members test positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

Players go on the list after a positive test or close contact with an infected individual. Teams do not declare which reason when a player goes on the list.

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette also became a dual member of the injured reserve and COVID-19 lists on Monday.

