Cowboys put Brett Maher on notice, holding kicker tryouts Sunday

Dallas Cowboys second-year kicker Brett Maher has missed three field goals over the team’s past two games and nine of 28 attempts this season.

Coach Jason Garrett told media the Cowboys brought three kickers in for a Sunday tryout: Nick Rose, Austin MacGinnis and Tristan Vizcaino.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has missed three kicks over the last two games.

Rose has been with six NFL teams, most recently the Los Angeles Chargers. In eight games with Washington in 2017, he was 10 of 11 on field goals and 18 of 20 on extra points. MacGinnis was with the AAF’s Memphis team earlier this year and was drafted by the XFL’s Dallas Renegades in October. Vizcaino spent some time with the New York Jets in the 2018 offseason and the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year.

Two weeks ago, in a driving rain against the New England Patriots, Maher missed a 46-yard attempt midway through the first quarter that would have given Dallas an early 3-0 lead. He did connect from 46, 27 and 29 yards later in the game, the only points the Cowboys scored in a 13-9 loss.

On Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, Maher missed from 35 yards on the final play of the first half and Dallas down 13-7. He missed again from 47 midway through the third quarter and Dallas down 16-7. The Cowboys lost 26-15.

While he’s near the bottom of the league in terms of field-goal percentage this season, Maher is one of only six kickers who are perfect on extra-point attempts this season; he’s 33 of 33.

