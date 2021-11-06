The Cowboys announced a few roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Tight end Blake Jarwin has been placed on injured reserve. He’d been ruled out for Sunday with a hip injury and will now miss at least two more games before he’ll be eligible to return to action.

Jarwin has 10 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns this season. Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle, and Sean McKeon are the other tight ends in Dallas.

The Cowboys also activated linebacker Francis Bernard from injured reserve. Wide receiver Michael Gallup was not activated, so he will miss one more game with a calf injury.

Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton was promoted from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves. He had three tackles and a quarterback hit while also drawing a pair of Vikings holding penalties in Week Eight.

Cowboys put Blake Jarwin on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk