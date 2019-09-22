Cowboys pulling away in third quarter, up 24-6

The Cowboys scored one touchdown in the first half. They have two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Dallas is pulling away, leading 24-6 late in the third quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dak Prescott threw a 19-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper, the receiver’s second touchdown of the day, and the quarterback ran one in from 8 yards out.

Prescott now is 17-of-28 for 231 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Cowboys had a 74-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Randall Cobb on the second play of the half negated by a holding penalty on Connor Williams.

They scored anyway four plays later on Cooper’s reception.

Ezekiel Elliott has 15 carries for 99 yards, and Cooper has six catches for 88 yards and two scores.