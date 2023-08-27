Cowboys prove to not be top-heavy, dominate Raiders 31-16 in battle of reserves

One of the biggest question marks about the Cowboys is just how much depth they have. Sure, they have star power entering the 2023 regular season, but rarely is that enough for a team to hoist the Lombardi at the end of the year. A team either has to be extremely lucky when it comes to injuries or they have to sport extensive depth to be able to plug in reserves and not miss a beat.

A preseason performance is hardly a full gauge of depth, but in a battle of all backups, the Cowboys proved theirs were clearly a class above that of the Raiders. Led by Will Grier who knew he was playing his last game with a star on his helmet, Dallas dominated in the exhibition finale, taking down Las Vegas 31-16.

Grier, who had starting QB Dak Prescott in his ear as playcaller, led the Cowboys’ offense to over 450 total yards on offense as he threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two. Grier was calm, cool and collected in his audition for 31 other teams after Dallas acquired Trey Lance on Friday and told the young veteran he wouldn’t make the final roster.

Dallas gave him all the snaps and he replied with a 300-yard passing performance, looking better than he had in his previous two outings. Dallas converted seven of their first 10 third downs and was able to stymie the previously en fuego rookie QB Aidan O’Connell.

Dallas moved to 1-2 on the exhibition schedule and will transition to trimming the roster before Tuesday’s deadline. The next time they hit the field will be for the regular season opener against the New York Giants.

