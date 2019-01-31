Cowboys promote Kellen Moore, hire Jon Kitna as QB coach

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- The Cowboys have promoted Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator and hired former Dallas quarterback Jon Kitna to replace Moore as QB coach.

Moore is replacing Scott Linehan after one season on the coaching staff, and just one year after retiring as a player. Moore was quarterback Dak Prescott's backup in his final season in 2017.

The former Boise State standout spent six seasons as a player but started only two games - both when Tony Romo was injured during the 2015 season in Dallas. That was the only season in which Moore appeared in a game.

Moore spent his first three seasons in Detroit, beginning when Linehan was offensive coordinator of the Lions. Moore replaced Wade Wilson as quarterbacks coach of the Cowboys as soon as he retired.

Kitna spent the last three of his 15 NFL seasons as Romo's backup with the Cowboys. He was the head coach at Waxahachie High School in the Dallas area for three years before spending last season at a private school in Phoenix.

