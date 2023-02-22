The Cowboys are going with an internal hire for their next running backs coach.

Per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas is promoting Jeff Blasko to the position.

Blasko had served as the Cowboys’ assistant offensive line coach since Mike McCarthy was hired as head coach in 2020. Blasko previously worked under McCarthy with the Packers from 2016-2018, the last two as Green Bay’s assistant offensive line coach.

In 2019, Blasko worked as Cleveland’s assistant OL coach.

The Cowboys elected to part ways with several offensive assistants after their playoff loss to the 49ers, including former running backs coach Skip Peele. Peete is set to become the Buccaneers RBs coach.

Cowboys to promote Jeff Blasko to running backs coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk