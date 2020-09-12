Cowboys promote DB Brandon Carr to active roster from PS

That didn’t take long. As expected, the Dallas Cowboys’ move to bring in veteran defensive back Brandon Carr was done with the mindset of speedy dividends. Despite missing all offseason and not being part of any team’s training camp, Carr’s intelligence and athleticism led many to think it wouldn’t be long before he would be helping the Cowboys on the field in a regular season game.

Some even saw it happening as early as Week 1. Well, those people were proven right on Saturday, as it was announced the club will use the new promotion rules of the CBA to bring Carr up to the regular season roster from the practice squad.

The #DallasCowboys called up DB Brandon Carr from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's season opener Updates | @SleepNumber — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 12, 2020





Carr is expected to primarily play a safety role for Mike Nolan’s defense. He played both corner and safety the last two years for the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL clubs are allowed to promote two members of their 16-man practice squad to the active/inactive roster each week, bringing the total number of available players up to 55. Thanks to changes to the rules, teams no longer have to release a player (or send them to IR) in order to accomodate the promotions; players simply revert to the practice squad following the game.

There are other rules associated with how often teams can do this, but the big takeaway is that when whittling down to their 46-man gameday roster on Sunday, Carr is eligible to be in that group, and the expectation is he will see action in the tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 13-year veteran has started in 192 consecutive games, including 80 out of 80 during his five years in Dallas during his previous stint. The streak now has a legitimate chance of stretching at least one game more.

