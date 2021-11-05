Cowboys: Prescott to start, Tyron Smith officially out, Lamb questionable but ‘not of high concern’

The Cowboys have been giving clues all week about which players will be available for Week 9’s home date against Denver. On Friday, it was printed out in black and white.

As expected, tackle Tyron Smith has been officially declared out as he deals with an ankle injury sustained in New England and then re-aggravated during last week’s win over Minnesota. Terence Steele will swing to replace Smith at left tackle, while La’el Collins will take over for Steele as the team’s right tackle.

Quarterback Dak Prescott carries no designation whatsoever on the final injury report of the week. Prescott “will do everything” in Friday’s walkthrough session, McCarthy said earlier in the day; the signal-caller was a full participant on Thursday as well. He is slated to start Sunday’s game after a one-week absence to nurse a strained calf.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is considered questionable for Sunday’s interconference matchup; he tweaked an ankle during practice this week. Lamb was limited on Wednesday, did not practice at all on Thursday, and was limited again on Friday. Head coach Mike McCarthy, though, said Lamb’s ankle is “not of high concern;” he would “anticipate him at practice” on Saturday.

As expected but now official, Dak Prescott carries no injury status and is set to start against the #Broncos. WR Amari Cooper amd CeeDee Lamb Q but expected to play. LT Tyron Smith is out. So is Broncos LT Garrett Bolles. Team sack leader Malik Reed is questionable. pic.twitter.com/km330mgSZp — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 5, 2021

Story continues

Fellow wideout Amari Cooper has also been given a questionable designation as he continues to work through a hamstring issue he suffered late in the game versus the Vikings. Cooper played through the injury, catching the game-winning touchdown pass after stretching out the muscle on the sideline. He was limited in practice all week.

Tight end Blake Jarwin has been confirmed to miss Sunday’s game after not practicing all week with a hip injury.

For Denver, starting left tackle Garett Bolles has been declared out with an ankle injury suffered in a Sunday win over Washington.

Outside linebacker Malik Reed is given a 50/50 chance to play with a hip issue; he has been filling in for Bradley Chubb, who is on injured reserve. The Broncos linebacker corps has seen significant turnover recently with the acquisitions of Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings and Kenny Young from the Rams, as well as Monday’s trading away of eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller.

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, defensive back Caden Sterns, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam are all listed as questionable, Okwuegbunam was scheduled to get extra snaps due to Noah Fant’s presence on the team’s Reserve/COVID list.

List

Advanced Stat Notebook: Week 9 metrics show Cowboys should saddle Broncos

List

No homecoming parade, no fly zone among 6 things to know about Cowboys-Broncos

List

Adaptation is sincerest form of flattening offense's pulse for Cowboys' Dan Quinn

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.