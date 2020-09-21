Cowboys’ Prescott puts team win over his historic day: ‘Those are just statistics’

It was the faintest of smiles.

As he was told that he had just become the first player in National Football League history to rush for three touchdowns and throw for over 400 yards in the same game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could be seen taking the briefest of moments for a personal reaction. Then he composed himself, locked back in on the job at hand.

And then he deflected the praise onto his teammates.

Prescott went 34-of-47 during Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against Atlanta, ending up with 450 yards and a touchdown through the air. On the ground, three of his five recorded carries put him in the end zone. It was a first-of-its-kind performance that catapulted Dallas to a miraculous 40-39 comeback victory.

But as he learned of his history-making effort during his postgame press conference, Prescott was quick to label Sunday’s improbable win as a total group effort.

“Those are just statistics,” Prescott told reporters on the call. “Those touchdowns were all, what, less than three yards or so? So credit the offensive line. Two were quarterback sneaks that allowed me to get in. Let’s credit these receivers. They went out there and continued to get open. Sure, I had to find them and make some plays here and there, but that was a team win all the way around. I think my stats today just show that.”

Prescott didn’t mention that his stats came behind a makeshift offensive line with backups starting at both tackle spots. The inexperience showed early in a disastrous first quarter that saw the Cowboys fumble four times in the first quarter en route to a 20-0 deficit before the teams even changed direction at AT&T Stadium.

It was then that Prescott and the Dallas offense huddled together on the sideline and attempted to regroup.

“We just had to lock in,” Prescott said later of the impromptu pep talk, led by running back Ezekiel Elliott and running backs coach Skip Peete. “I credit Zeke and I credit Coach Peete right there. Simple as that, just getting the group together and saying, ‘The worst of the worst has happened. I don’t know if it can get any worse than the way we started off. But the future’s always better than the past. Just focus in on our job, do our one-eleventh, don’t do too much more, don’t do any less than that, and it’ll all come together.'”

Come together, it did. It took every single second of the remaining three quarters and a few lucky breaks along the way, but the Cowboys found a way to eke out a one-point win as time expired. It will go down as one of the franchise’s most thrilling victories, unbelievably following one of the worst starts ever put on a field.

“It happens every once in a while,” added wide receiver Amari Cooper. “Around the league, in college football, high school. You see these things. And that’s what gives you the confidence that you can do it when you’re down 20 points in a football game.”

“You’re never out of the fight,” linebacker Jaylon Smith told the media. “This league is won at the last minute, at the last second a lot of the times in these games that we play. You’ve got to fight to the finish. And that’s what we did.”

“We weren’t supposed to win that game,” Elliott said afterward. “But it’s a testament to the type of guys we have in this locker room.”

But it’s also a testament to the coach standing in front of that locker room. It’s difficult to imagine this same bunch pulling off such an enormous rally under Jason Garrett. The team’s 16 points in the final five minutes required the kind of play-calling and decision-making that Mike McCarthy was hired for, even if it was head-scratchingly bewildering at times in the moment.

But it turns out that McCarthy didn’t even light a fire at halftime. With the Cowboys down by 19 points, he didn’t address the Xs and Os of trying to win the game. He spoke about something bigger.

“At halftime, we talked about having this opportunity as a new team. We needed this opportunity,” McCarthy said, “to move forward and find out about one another. We’ll see what everybody has here. It’s a new team, it’s a new journey. And I’ll tell you what, our players delivered big-time.”

