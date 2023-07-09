Cowboys’ Prescott placed in middle of pack in recent QB rankings, fair?

Just a few days after a certain FS1 host didn’t think Dak Prescott was talented enough to get the Cowboys to an NFC title game, along comes a list that doesn’t believe Prescott is considered a top tier QB. In what’s sure to get Dallas fanatics up in arms, again, Prescott’s place in this ranking feels wildly disrespectful.

Such is the life of a Cowboys quarterback. Being under a microscope is nothing new, and it comes with challenges many other franchises don ‘t have to deal with. Thankfully, Prescott possesses the perfect mentality to deal with the nonsense that comes with being the QB for America’s Team.

Where Prescott ranks

The latest list was done by CBS Sports’ NFL writer Will Brinson, who placed the QBs into tiers, and Prescott was in a group that isn’t exactly flattering.

According to Brinson, Prescott belongs in Tier 4, alongside Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Tennessee Titans QN Ryan Tannehill, New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr, and Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo. There are some solid quarterbacks in the tier with Prescott, but it also shows there are 14 signal callers who are better than the Cowboys QB.

It feels disingenuous to say that Prescott isn’t among the top 12 QBs in the league, when most impartial league observers acknowledge him as a top 10 player at the position.

Why he's in Tier 4

Brinson labeled the group in Tier 4 as quarterbacks “you can win with,” and here’s how he explained the ranking:

“The best way to describe these guys? They can get you to the playoffs if everything about them breaks in their favor, but you cannot envision a scenario where they take you on a deep playoff run or win you a Super Bowl without a really stout defense/run game combo or the stars simply aligning.

Goff is the guy I felt bad including in this list but it’s technically a move up from JLC’s list last year when he was just a “guy/veteran/placeholder” and he deserves that, with the caveat maybe he’s got a little upside left at age 28 should everything click in Detroit this year. Does Dak? Mike McCarthy wants to “run the damn ball” and blamed Kellen Moore for trying to “light up the scoreboard” (aka score points?!?!), which doesn’t bode well for Dak exploding into a tier above.”

Despite the team not having more playoff success under Prescott, saying the Cowboys only get there because things broke in their favor is silly. Prescott has a career win percentage of 62%, proof that things tend to break his way an awful lot, so winning games seems the norm, rather than being the exception. Nothing broke Prescott’s way when he threw for 30 touchdowns in 2019, or for a franchise record 37 scores in 2021, a sign that he’s still getting better. He doesn’t need to explode into a different tier, Prescott’s done that already.

And it’s not hard to envision Prescott leading the Cowboys to a Super Bowl, it’s quite the opposite. Prescott would likely be the biggest reason for a championship run, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone.

To Brinson’s last point, McCarthy said he wants to run the ball, but that has yet to be seen with him as Dallas’ offensive coordinator. While under Moore as the OC, the Cowboys were often criticized for running it too much, especially on early downs. The goal from McCarthy seems to be to run it more efficiently, not to take the ball out of Prescott’s hands.

The jury is still out on what the new offense will look like, so it’s hard to pass judgement before seeing it in action.

Why Prescott's ranking is absurd

Offseason lists are meant to ruffle feathers, and this one hits the spot for Cowboys fans. There’s always someone willing to debate Prescott’s place among other QBs, but it’s usually about him as a top 10 QB. It’s absurd to have Prescott a tier behind the Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, and the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson, who was putrid last year. For any of these quarterbacks to be ranked ahead of Prescott defies logic.

Tagovailoa, Fields and Jones had one season of moderate success, and Jones feels particularly ridiculous considering he plays in the same division and hasn’t beaten a Prescott led team yet. Fields has a career record of 5-20, so it feels very contrived to have him anywhere near Prescott. None of those three QBs have had sustained their level of play nearly as long as Prescott and requires a leap of faith to suggest they’re a cut above.

Prescott should also be ahead of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson who’s only played in six games in the last two years and has just one playoff win to his name.

It can further be debated that Prescott is in the same conversation as Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who needed to go no to a new team with a stellar defense to win a Super Bowl. That is exactly why Prescott wasn’t in a higher tier, Brinson himself described needing “stout defense” to help win a championship as a reason for being a group lower. He seems to ignore that with Stafford. It’s understandable to have New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers over Prescott, but neither had their best season in 2022.

There are quarterbacks ranked two tiers above that Prescott that are questionable as well. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson can all be reasonably debated. Hurts and Lawrence have just one season of great play to their names, while Herbert has been to the playoffs just once in three years and has failed to win a postseason game.

Jackson has an MVP award to his name but hasn’t been the same QB in his last few seasons.

Prescott has played among the top tier at times over his career, but it’s understandable that he’s not mentioned among the top names. It probably didn’t help that he had his worst interception season in 2022, allowing some analysts to pile on.

These lists are always heavily debated in the offseason, but this feels like one of the worst to come along in some time. Prescott is among the game’s best quarterbacks and to be lumped into the middle of the pack by Brinson is laughable.

Unfortunately, there’s only one way to change the perception for Prescott and the Cowboys, they need to make a deep playoff run. Otherwise, the same arguments will happen again at this time next year.

