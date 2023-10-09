Cowboys' Prescott, McCarthy didn't see ‘humbling' loss to 49ers coming originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -- The Dallas Cowboys had Week 5 circled on their calendars, eager to avenge their recent playoff losses to the 49ers in a prime-time "Sunday Night Football" clash at Levi's Stadium.

But things didn't go to plan. San Francisco waltzed over Dallas en route to a 42-10 victory, leaving quarterback Dak Prescott and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy scratching their heads.

"Didn't see it coming," Prescott said after the game. "... Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. Called [the Cowboys' loss] a couple weeks ago 'humbling' against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling game I've ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation, felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, matchups, and they beat us in every aspect."

Prescott finished the Cowboys' loss 14-for-24 passing with 153 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a 51.6 passer rating. He was sacked three times by a bruising 49ers defense that came out eager to prove they're still the NFL's best, despite the Dallas unit surrendering a league-low average of 10 points per game coming into the contest.

The Cowboys' defensive dominance came crashing down Sunday when it met the immovable force that is the 49ers' offense, with quarterback Brock Purdy completing 17 of 24 passes for 252 yards, four touchdowns, a 144.4 passer rating and, perhaps most importantly, zero picks.

Star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 14th straight game, while George Kittle recorded the first three-touchdown game of his seven-year NFL career. It was a night to remember for San Francisco, and one McCarthy hopes Dallas can learn from.

"Well, explanation: A very humbling loss. Clearly stating the obvious," McCarthy said after the game. "... The biggest thing is for us to be accountable. It was clearly humbling, but it is one game. I think I expressed this during the week; I thought [the 49ers] were playing very well coming into this. We knew our defense was in for a big challenge. Been very impressed with what they're doing on offense, and frankly, starting with me, I didn't do a good job tonight. ...

"We've got work to do. We've got a lot of work to do."

McCarthy described the game as "a punch in the gut" and "a kick in the ass." He and Prescott both said they thought the Cowboys' preparation for the game -- which included a thorough analysis of Trey Lance's 49ers knowledge -- was more than adequate.

But the 49ers scored more than 30 points for the fifth time this season, jumping out to a 5-0 record on the 2023 NFL season and proving Cowboys owner Jerry Jones right when he said last week that San Francisco is the Super Bowl favorite. Per ESPN Stats and Info, the Cowboys' 42 points allowed Sunday night made them the first team since the 1990 Raiders to allow more points in their fifth game of a season than they allowed in their first four games combined.

"They beat us in all three phases. ... They played extremely well, and we did not, and it was really in areas that I thought we had taken a step as a team. I didn't see this coming," McCarthy said.

The Cowboys coach also added that Purdy played "extremely well" against Dallas with some "big-time throws." It was the second time Purdy has dealt the Cowboys a loss in less than a year, after the 49ers eliminated them last season in January with a 19-12 victory in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Prescott, who has yet to play in an NFC Championship Game, knows the Cowboys likely will have to go through the 49ers again this season if they want to reach the NFL mountaintop.

"Obviously they're further ahead than us right now, but yes, we've got to close that gap and be ready," Prescott said. "To get where we want to get, we know we're going to have to go through this team and most likely come back through this place."